    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general, right, presents a coin of excellence to 207th Regional Support Group communications NCOIC Sgt. Andrea Perez during a visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on June 20, 2020. The 207th Regional Support Group, an Army Reserve unit based in Fort Jackson, S.C., oversees base operations at several locations in Iraq. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 04:53
    Photo ID: 6254500
    VIRIN: 200620-A-VX503-593
    Resolution: 4079x2719
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General praise, by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    Al Asad
    coin
    Army Reserves
    Army Reserve
    Iraq
    Combined Joint Task Force
    CJTF
    207th Regional Support Group
    ISIS
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Daesh
    207 RSG
    Lt. Gen. Pat White

