U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general, right, presents a coin of excellence to 207th Regional Support Group communications NCOIC Sgt. Andrea Perez during a visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on June 20, 2020. The 207th Regional Support Group, an Army Reserve unit based in Fort Jackson, S.C., oversees base operations at several locations in Iraq. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6254500
|VIRIN:
|200620-A-VX503-593
|Resolution:
|4079x2719
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Hometown:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, General praise, by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
