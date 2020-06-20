General praise

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general, right, presents a coin of excellence to 207th Regional Support Group communications NCOIC Sgt. Andrea Perez during a visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on June 20, 2020. The 207th Regional Support Group, an Army Reserve unit based in Fort Jackson, S.C., oversees base operations at several locations in Iraq. Coalition Forces continue to work with allies and partners for a unified and determined mission to degrade and defeat Daesh. (U.S. Army by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

