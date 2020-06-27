Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carney departs Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Carney departs Naval Station Rota, Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Lewis 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200627-N-AZ907-0009 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 27, 2020) -- Line handlers heave mooring lines as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, for the last time as a Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe asset, June 27, 2020. Carney is being replaced by USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in the first of several scheduled homeport shifts to occur in support of the U.S. Navy’s long-range plan to gradually rotate the four Rota-based destroyers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Lewis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 03:46
    VIRIN: 200627-N-AZ907-0009
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carney departs Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Peter Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

