200627-N-AZ907-0051 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 27, 2020) -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) departs Naval Station Rota, Spain, for the last time as a Forward-Deployed Naval Forces-Europe asset, June 27, 2020. Carney is being replaced by USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in the first of several scheduled homeport shifts to occur in support of the U.S. Navy’s long-range plan to gradually rotate the four Rota-based destroyers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Lewis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.27.2020 03:46 Photo ID: 6254483 VIRIN: 200627-N-AZ907-0051 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.13 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carney departs Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Peter Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.