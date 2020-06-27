Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Spc. Nick B. Regules - Dignified Transfer

    Army Spc. Nick B. Regules - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Eric Fisher 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Spc. Nick B. Regules of Largo, Florida, during a dignified transfer June 27, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Regules was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eric M. Fisher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 04:26
    Photo ID: 6254472
    VIRIN: 200627-F-EA129-1049
    Resolution: 3022x1944
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Hometown: LARGO, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Spc. Nick B. Regules - Dignified Transfer [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Eric Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dignified Transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

