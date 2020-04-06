Fort McCoy's West Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area

The West Sandy Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. West Sandy Lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The lake has a variety of freshwater species for anglers. The area also includes a boat landing and open areas all around the lake. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

