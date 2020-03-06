Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Montana Guardsmen assist with COVID-19 detection [Image 2 of 6]

    Montana Guardsmen assist with COVID-19 detection

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Spc. Emily Simonson 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Montana Guardsmen with the Regional Response Force assist local authorities with COVID-19 testing at Fort Peck on June 3, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 15:47
    Photo ID: 6254124
    VIRIN: 200603-Z-UZ129-573
    Resolution: 1376x1031
    Size: 240.33 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Montana Guardsmen assist with COVID-19 detection [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Montana Guardsmen assist with COVID-19 detection
    Montana Guardsmen assist with COVID-19 detection
    Montana Guardsmen assist with COVID-19 detection
    Montana Guardsmen assist with COVID-19 detection
    Montana Guardsmen assist with COVID-19 detection
    Montana Guardsmen assist with COVID-19 detection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    Montana
    COVID-19
    Regional Response Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT