    DLA, USACE partnership ensured 24-hour response to road collapse, dam compromise [Image 1 of 2]

    DLA, USACE partnership ensured 24-hour response to road collapse, dam compromise

    TIONESTA, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Heavy construction machinery continues repairs along the access road to and an embankment of a dam in Tionesta, Pennsylvania June 25, 2020. DLA Troop Support’s Construction and Equipment supply chain worked in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and industry partners to expedite delivery of material used to shore up the area adjacent to the Tionesta Dam. Strong partnerships between DLA, whole of government partners at USACE and industry enabled expedited delivery following the June 19 incident. (Photo courtesy of USACE Pittsburgh District)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA, USACE partnership ensured 24-hour response to road collapse, dam compromise [Image 2 of 2], by JOHN DWYER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    USACE
    Defense Logistics Agency
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    DLA Troop Support
    Construction and Equipment

