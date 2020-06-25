DLA, USACE partnership ensured 24-hour response to road collapse, dam compromise

Heavy construction machinery continues repairs along the access road to and an embankment of a dam in Tionesta, Pennsylvania June 25, 2020. DLA Troop Support’s Construction and Equipment supply chain worked in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and industry partners to expedite delivery of material used to shore up the area adjacent to the Tionesta Dam. Strong partnerships between DLA, whole of government partners at USACE and industry enabled expedited delivery following the June 19 incident. (Photo courtesy of USACE Pittsburgh District)

