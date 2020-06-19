Soldiers from the 63rd Troop Command assisted the local Department of Public Health with a drive thru COVID testing in Tawas City, Mich. on June 19, 2020. As of May 2020, more than 1000 Michigan Guard Soldiers and Airmen are actively supporting the state’s COVID-19 response at the request of state and local agencies. (Michigan National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 14:34
|Photo ID:
|6253850
|VIRIN:
|200619-A-ME297-2892
|Resolution:
|3882x5435
|Size:
|9.68 MB
|Location:
|TAWAS CITY, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard conducted COVID-19 testing in Tawas City, Mich. [Image 14 of 14], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
