Preparing for the 926th Operations Group COC

Tech. Sgt. Mathew Figone, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares the flagship for the 926th Operations Group Change of Command ceremony, June 5, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paige Yenke)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 12:14
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
