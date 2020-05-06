Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing for the 926th Operations Group COC [Image 1 of 2]

    Preparing for the 926th Operations Group COC

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paige Yenke 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Mathew Figone, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepares the flagship for the 926th Operations Group Change of Command ceremony, June 5, 2020 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paige Yenke)

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Nellis Air Force Base
    926th Wing

