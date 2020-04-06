Iowa Soldier steps up as special emphasis program manager, LGBT ally

1st Lt. Kevin Waldron, a new Special Emphasis Program Manager (SEPM) for the Iowa Army National Guard, smiles for a photo at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, on June 4, 2020. As a SEPM, Waldron will assist underrepresented groups within the Iowa National Guard and work against the stigma that LGBT members are not welcome in the organization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020