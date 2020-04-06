Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Soldier steps up as special emphasis program manager, LGBT ally [Image 2 of 2]

    Iowa Soldier steps up as special emphasis program manager, LGBT ally

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Iowa National Guard

    1st Lt. Kevin Waldron, a new Special Emphasis Program Manager (SEPM) for the Iowa Army National Guard, smiles for a photo at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, on June 4, 2020. As a SEPM, Waldron will assist underrepresented groups within the Iowa National Guard and work against the stigma that LGBT members are not welcome in the organization. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Soldier steps up as special emphasis program manager, LGBT ally [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

