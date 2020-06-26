Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, speaks to a crowd of Airmen, family and friends during the ground-breaking ceremony for a new Response Forces Facility at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 26, 2020. The 28,000-square-foot, two-story structure will house the Contingency Response Group, Security Forces Squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment for the state’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground on new Response Forces Facility
