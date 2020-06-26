Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, speaks to a crowd of Airmen, family and friends during the ground-breaking ceremony for a new Response Forces Facility at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 26, 2020. The 28,000-square-foot, two-story structure will house the Contingency Response Group, Security Forces Squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment for the state’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 11:14 Photo ID: 6253553 VIRIN: 200626-Z-JU667-0150 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 2.53 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground on new Response Forces Facility [Image 3 of 3], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.