Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton (left), adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Wilkinson (center), assistant adjutant general for Air, Kentucky Air National Guard, and Col. Dave Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, break ground for a new $8.9 million Response Forces Facility at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 26, 2020. The 28,000-square-foot, two-story structure will house the Contingency Response Group, Security Forces Squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment for the state’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 11:13
|Photo ID:
|6253550
|VIRIN:
|200626-Z-JU667-0056
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground on new Response Forces Facility [Image 3 of 3], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground on new Response Forces Facility
