Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground  on new Response Forces Facility

Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton (left), adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Wilkinson (center), assistant adjutant general for Air, Kentucky Air National Guard, and Col. Dave Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, break ground for a new $8.9 million Response Forces Facility at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 26, 2020. The 28,000-square-foot, two-story structure will house the Contingency Response Group, Security Forces Squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment for the state’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

