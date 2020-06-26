Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground on new Response Forces Facility [Image 1 of 3]

    Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground on new Response Forces Facility

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton (left), adjutant general for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Wilkinson (center), assistant adjutant general for Air, Kentucky Air National Guard, and Col. Dave Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing, break ground for a new $8.9 million Response Forces Facility at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 26, 2020. The 28,000-square-foot, two-story structure will house the Contingency Response Group, Security Forces Squadron, base honor guard and a medical detachment for the state’s CBRNE Enhanced Response Force Package. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard breaks ground on new Response Forces Facility [Image 3 of 3], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

