    91st ATKS welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 2]

    91st ATKS welcomes new commander

    LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    926th Wing/Public Affairs

    Col. Karyn L. Christen, 726th Operations Group commander, returns a salute to Lt. Col. Arthur A. Thompson, incoming 91st Attack Squadron commander, as Thompson accepts command of the 91st ATKS, June 19, 2020, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada. The Change of Command ceremony was modified to honor the heritage of the passing of the wing guidon while maintaining current social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Natalie Stanley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 10:53
    Photo ID: 6253543
    VIRIN: 200619-F-QC559-0022
    Resolution: 5069x3380
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ATKS welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 2], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Creech Air Force Base
    926th Wing

