91st ATKS welcomes new commander

Col. Karyn L. Christen, 726th Operations Group commander, returns a salute to Lt. Col. Arthur A. Thompson, incoming 91st Attack Squadron commander, as Thompson accepts command of the 91st ATKS, June 19, 2020, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada. The Change of Command ceremony was modified to honor the heritage of the passing of the wing guidon while maintaining current social distancing guidelines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Natalie Stanley)
|06.19.2020
|06.26.2020 10:53
|6253543
|200619-F-QC559-0022
|5069x3380
|10.15 MB
|LAS VEGAS, US
|3
|0
|0
