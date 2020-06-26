Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine task force holds opening ceremony for crisis response deployment [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Marine task force holds opening ceremony for crisis response deployment

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Benjamin Larsen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Col. Vincent Dawson, right, the commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command, gives final instruction to Maj. Don Newberry during the opening ceremony of the SPMAGTF-SC. The ceremony marks the sixth consecutive year the SPMAGTF-SC will serve as the crisis response force assigned to U.S. Southern Command. The task force is prepared and postured to deploy to the Latin American and the Caribbean region to work alongside partner nation militaries, enhancing combined crisis response efforts. Dawson is a native of Portland, Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Benjamin D. Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 10:33
    Photo ID: 6253510
    VIRIN: 200626-M-BC936-0062
    Resolution: 4813x3209
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US
    Hometown: SALEM, OR, US
