U.S. Marine task force holds opening ceremony for crisis response deployment

Col. Vincent Dawson, the commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command, salutes the national and unit colors during the opening ceremony of SPMAGTF-SC. The ceremony marks the sixth consecutive year the SPMAGTF-SC will serve as the crisis response force assigned to U.S. Southern Command. The task force is prepared and postured to deploy to the Latin American and the Caribbean region to work alongside partner nation militaries, enhancing combined crisis response efforts. Dawson is a native of Portland, Oregon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Benjamin D. Larsen)

Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US