U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark R. August, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ernesto J. Rendon, 86th AW command chief, sign a message board during the Juneteenth: Vigil for Healing event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. More than 90 Kaiserslautern Military Community members attended the event to listen and acknowledge Black service members’ personal experiences surrounding racism. June 19th, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 06:18 Photo ID: 6253293 VIRIN: 200619-F-HB697-1466 Resolution: 4371x2914 Size: 4.76 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.