Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Marquita Allen, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander enlisted executive, gives a speech at the Juneteenth: Vigil for Healing event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. The joint event was the first in Ramstein history and featured Black service members sharing their personal experiences with race and how it’s shaped their lives. June 19th is a celebration of freedom and commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

