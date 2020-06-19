Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Melissa Lampley, 569th Human Resources Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade postal platoon sergeant, speaks during the Juneteenth: Vigil for Healing event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. Six Black service members shared stories, poetry and songs on their experiences surrounding racial injustice in U.S. history and the importance of caring for one another in our military community. June 19th is a celebration of freedom and commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

