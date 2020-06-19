U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Melissa Lampley, 569th Human Resources Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade postal platoon sergeant, speaks during the Juneteenth: Vigil for Healing event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. Six Black service members shared stories, poetry and songs on their experiences surrounding racial injustice in U.S. history and the importance of caring for one another in our military community. June 19th is a celebration of freedom and commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 06:18
|Photo ID:
|6253280
|VIRIN:
|200619-F-HB697-332
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT