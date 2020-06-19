Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope

U.S. Army Spc. Willie Reed, U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus pianist, plays a song during the Juneteenth: Vigil for Healing event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. More than 90 attendees listened as Black service members commemorated the suffering and lives lost through U.S. history due to racial injustice during the two-hour event. June 19th is a celebration of freedom and commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

