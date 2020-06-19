U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly Sr., U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa logistics, engineering and force protection director, signs a message board during the Juneteenth: Vigil for Healing event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. The 86th Airlift Wing Chaplain Corp teamed up with a local committee to create a space for healing for service members to share stories, poetry and songs on their experiences surrounding race and the importance of caring for one another in our military community. Also known as Emancipation Day, June 19th, observes the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 06:19 Photo ID: 6253278 VIRIN: 200619-F-HB697-362 Resolution: 4893x3262 Size: 4.63 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.