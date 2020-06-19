Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope [Image 6 of 11]

    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Stanton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly Sr., U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa logistics, engineering and force protection director, signs a message board during the Juneteenth: Vigil for Healing event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. The 86th Airlift Wing Chaplain Corp teamed up with a local committee to create a space for healing for service members to share stories, poetry and songs on their experiences surrounding race and the importance of caring for one another in our military community. Also known as Emancipation Day, June 19th, observes the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 06:19
    Photo ID: 6253278
    VIRIN: 200619-F-HB697-362
    Resolution: 4893x3262
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope
    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope
    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope
    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope
    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope
    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope
    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope
    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope
    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope
    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope
    Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Diversity
    Equal opportunity
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    RAMSTEIN
    United States Air Force
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    Black History
    Emancipation Day
    86 AW
    RAB
    African-American history
    Juneteenth
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    Freedom Day
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    3RD AF
    THIRD AIR FORCE
    World’s Best Wing
    U.S. AIR FORCES IN EUROPE AND AFAFRICA
    MILITARY IN GERMANY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT