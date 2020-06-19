U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly Sr., U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa logistics, engineering and force protection director, lights a candle after giving a speech during the Juneteenth: Vigil for Healing event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. More than 90 Kaiserslautern Military Community members attended the event to listen and acknowledge Black service members’ personal experiences surrounding racism and how it has shaped their drive to serve. June 19th is a celebration of freedom and commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 06:19 Photo ID: 6253277 VIRIN: 200626-F-HB697-275 Resolution: 3879x2586 Size: 2.47 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.