U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly Sr., U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa logistics, engineering and force protection director, lights a candle after giving a speech during the Juneteenth: Vigil for Healing event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. More than 90 Kaiserslautern Military Community members attended the event to listen and acknowledge Black service members’ personal experiences surrounding racism and how it has shaped their drive to serve. June 19th is a celebration of freedom and commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 06:19
|Photo ID:
|6253277
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-HB697-275
|Resolution:
|3879x2586
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
