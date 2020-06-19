Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Johne Tribble, 86th Airlift Wing legal office noncommissioned officer in charge of litigation, writes on a message board titled, “Listen, Reflect, Respond,” during the Juneteenth: Vigil for Healing event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. The joint event was the first in Ramstein history and featured black service members sharing their personal experiences with racism as a call of support to their fellow service members. Also known as Emancipation Day, June 19th, observes the ending of slavery in the United States in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

