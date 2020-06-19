U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maurice D. McRae, 86th Communications Squadron commander support staff noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo during a Juneteenth dance celebration at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 19, 2020. After paying homage to the suffering and deaths due to racial inequality in U.S. history with a vigil, attendees stepped outside for a dance celebration of hope to highlight the influential culture of Black people. June 19th, also known as Emancipation Day, commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nesha Humes Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2020 Date Posted: 06.26.2020 06:19 Photo ID: 6253274 VIRIN: 200619-F-HB697-652 Resolution: 5049x3606 Size: 7.32 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Juneteenth: Celebrating freedom, holding on to hope [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Nesha Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.