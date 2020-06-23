ASAB Airmen prepare Legacy C-130s for flight

Crew chiefs assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ‘Blue’ Aircraft Maintenance Unit pose for a photo in front of a C-130 Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 23, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

