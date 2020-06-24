A Crew chief assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ‘Blue’ Aircraft Maintenance Unit taxis a C-130 Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 24, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2020 04:31
|Photo ID:
|6253250
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-WN543-1107
|Resolution:
|5498x3093
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AB, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ASAB Airmen prepare Legacy C-130s for flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Janae Capuno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
