    ASAB Airmen prepare Legacy C-130s for flight [Image 1 of 9]

    ASAB Airmen prepare Legacy C-130s for flight

    ALI AL SALEM AB, KUWAIT

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Capuno 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A Crew chief assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ‘Blue’ Aircraft Maintenance Unit taxis a C-130 Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 24, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020 04:31
    Photo ID: 6253250
    VIRIN: 200624-F-WN543-1107
    Resolution: 5498x3093
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AB, KW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASAB Airmen prepare Legacy C-130s for flight [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Janae Capuno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

