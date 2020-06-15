Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton

    USS Paul Hamilton

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Jackson 

    USS Paul Hamilton

    200615-N-ML755-1079 ARABIAN GULF (June 15, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Roy L. Franklin reports the material conditions set to the central control station aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) June 15, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020
    VIRIN: 200615-N-ML755-1079
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

