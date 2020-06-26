United Nations Command honors fallen Korean war hero's

Lieutenant Gen. Scott L. Pleus, Seventh Air Force Commander, Salutes as a casket gets raised into a Boeing 747 on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The United Nations Command, with support from United Forces Korea, came together to repatriate six cases. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Noah Sudolcan
|06.26.2020
|06.26.2020 02:09
|6253107
|200626-F-PB738-1007
|5338x3559
|6.16 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|3
|0
|0
United Nations Command honors fallen Korean War heroes
