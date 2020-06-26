Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean war hero's

    United Nations Command honors fallen Korean war hero's

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lieutenant Gen. Scott L. Pleus, Seventh Air Force Commander, Salutes as a casket gets raised into a Boeing 747 on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2020. The United Nations Command, with support from United Forces Korea, came together to repatriate six cases. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Noah Sudolcan

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.26.2020
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
