The Fisher House on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, provides a “home away from home” for families of service members receiving serious and emergency medical care at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. The house is available for family members of active duty military, retirees and veterans, providing them with free lodging for up to 10 days. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

