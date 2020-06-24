Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A home away from home

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The Fisher House on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, provides a “home away from home” for families of service members receiving serious and emergency medical care at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton. The house is available for family members of active duty military, retirees and veterans, providing them with free lodging for up to 10 days. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

