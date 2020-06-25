Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 25, 2020) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Zavia Bryant, from Monroe, La., ices a cake in the bakeshop of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 25, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 20:59
    Photo ID: 6253042
    VIRIN: 200625-N-MQ442-2013
    Resolution: 7315x4882
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: MONROE, LA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT