PHILIPPINE SEA (June 25, 2020) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Zavia Bryant, from Monroe, La., ices a cake in the bakeshop of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 25, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6253042
|VIRIN:
|200625-N-MQ442-2013
|Resolution:
|7315x4882
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|MONROE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
