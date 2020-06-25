PHILIPPINE SEA (June 25, 2020) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Zavia Bryant, from Monroe, La., ices a cake in the bakeshop of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 25, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

