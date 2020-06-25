Kimbrough recognized for environmental stewardship

Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center's efforts in reducing waste include recycling over 10 years of X-ray films and 30 tons of cardboard and saving an estimated $4,327. Kimbrough received the 2020 Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth in recognition of successful programs to reduce an organization’s environmental impact. (Infograph created by Michelle Gonzalez)

