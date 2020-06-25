Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kimbrough recognized for environmental stewardship

    

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, MEDCOM

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center's efforts in reducing waste include recycling over 10 years of X-ray films and 30 tons of cardboard and saving an estimated $4,327. Kimbrough received the 2020 Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth in recognition of successful programs to reduce an organization’s environmental impact. (Infograph created by Michelle Gonzalez)

    TAGS

    environmental stewardship
    Partner for Change Award

