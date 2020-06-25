Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center's efforts in reducing waste include recycling over 10 years of X-ray films and 30 tons of cardboard and saving an estimated $4,327. Kimbrough received the 2020 Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth in recognition of successful programs to reduce an organization’s environmental impact. (Infograph created by Michelle Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 15:36
|Photo ID:
|6252447
|VIRIN:
|200625-A-CD688-1001
|Resolution:
|720x932
|Size:
|292.7 KB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kimbrough recognized for environmental stewardship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kimbrough recognized for environmental stewardship
LEAVE A COMMENT