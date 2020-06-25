Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200625-N-KK394-1077 [Image 7 of 8]

    200625-N-KK394-1077

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (June 25, 2020) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Stan Cichowski adjusts fire hose nozzle settings during a damage control drill on the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 13:58
    VIRIN: 200625-N-KK394-1077
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200625-N-KK394-1077 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

