Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Immigrant Guardsman helps community while activated for COVID-19 response

    Immigrant Guardsman helps community while activated for COVID-19 response

    STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Army Spc. Juan Herrera, 142nd Area Support Medical Company combat medic, poses for a picture at the Veterans Memorial Armed Forces Reserve Center in Danbury, Connecticut, June 24, 2020. In addition to providing care to COVID-19 patients and distributing medical equipment in his role as a Connecticut National Guardsman, Herrera has helped spearhead a grassroots effort to deliver food to local families in need during the pandemic. Since March 7, Herrera and his family and friends have delivered 61,000 pounds of food to 3,750 people in southwestern Connecticut, and have helped an additional 30 families in Colombia, Herrera’s home country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 12:41
    Photo ID: 6252140
    VIRIN: 200624-Z-DY403-017
    Resolution: 4764x3811
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: STAMFORD, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Immigrant Guardsman helps community while activated for COVID-19 response, by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Immigrant Guardsman helps community while activated for COVID-19 response

    TAGS

    Combat Medic
    68W
    Army National Guard
    Connecticut National Guard
    COVID19NationalGuard
    142nd Area Support Medical Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT