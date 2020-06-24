Immigrant Guardsman helps community while activated for COVID-19 response

U.S. Army Spc. Juan Herrera, 142nd Area Support Medical Company combat medic, poses for a picture at the Veterans Memorial Armed Forces Reserve Center in Danbury, Connecticut, June 24, 2020. In addition to providing care to COVID-19 patients and distributing medical equipment in his role as a Connecticut National Guardsman, Herrera has helped spearhead a grassroots effort to deliver food to local families in need during the pandemic. Since March 7, Herrera and his family and friends have delivered 61,000 pounds of food to 3,750 people in southwestern Connecticut, and have helped an additional 30 families in Colombia, Herrera’s home country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker)

