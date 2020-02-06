Its National Therapeutic
Recreation Week. Learn how recreation can help
wounded, ill, or injured service members through
our Military Adaptive Sports Program #MASP
This work, National Therapeutic Recreation Week - July 5-11 2020, by Kim Farcot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
