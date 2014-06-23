Trained dolphins jump in the Nürnberg Tiergarten
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2014
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 10:43
|Photo ID:
|6252030
|VIRIN:
|140623-A-KJ087-002
|Resolution:
|960x869
|Size:
|160.41 KB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dolphin laguna at Nürnberg zoo [Image 2 of 2], by Bianca Sowders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Was ist los in Franken? Zoos and wild life parks
LEAVE A COMMENT