WIESBADEN, Germany - Spc. Herminigildo Araneta and Sgt. Natahlie McNair assisted Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon in cutting the Pride Month cake at the Strong Europe Café at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden June 25, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 09:09
|Photo ID:
|6251882
|VIRIN:
|200625-D-UQ272-669
|Resolution:
|3662x3662
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Garrison Wiesbaden Celebrates Pride Month [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army Garrison Wiesbaden Celebrates Pride Month
LEAVE A COMMENT