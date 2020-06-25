WIESBADEN, Germany - Prior to cutting the Pride Month cake at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Strong Europe Cafe, Sgt. Natahlie McNair expresses gratitude for the Army’s support of the LGBT community June 25, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 09:09
|Photo ID:
|6251880
|VIRIN:
|200625-D-UQ272-577
|Resolution:
|2615x3285
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Garrison Wiesbaden Celebrates Pride Month [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army Garrison Wiesbaden Celebrates Pride Month
