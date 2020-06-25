WIESBADEN, Germany - Prior to cutting the Pride Month cake at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Strong Europe Cafe, Spc. Herminigildo Araneta shares his thoughts on being welcomed into the Army June 25, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2020 09:09
|Photo ID:
|6251879
|VIRIN:
|200625-D-UQ272-446
|Resolution:
|3409x4261
|Size:
|7.12 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Garrison Wiesbaden Celebrates Pride Month [Image 3 of 3], by Lisa Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Army Garrison Wiesbaden Celebrates Pride Month
LEAVE A COMMENT