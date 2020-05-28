200528-N-ML755-1097 ARABIAN GULF (May 28, 2020) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Henry Clark reports damage to a repair locker during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) May 28, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

