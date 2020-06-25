200625-N-ZU710-0052 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (June 25, 2020) Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Capt. Yoon Hong bae lay down flowers during a ceremony at the United Nations Cemetery in Busan commemorating the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. Sixteen additional partner nations, under the auspices of the then-new United Nations Command, also joined the United States and the ROK in the fight to preserve freedom and democracy on the Korean peninsula. Seven decades later, the U.S.-ROK alliance remains the linchpin for security, stability, and prosperity on the peninsula and in the Northeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Chen/Released)

