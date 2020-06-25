Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200625-N-ZU710-0052 [Image 4 of 5]

    200625-N-ZU710-0052

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Chen 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    200625-N-ZU710-0052 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (June 25, 2020) Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Capt. Yoon Hong bae lay down flowers during a ceremony at the United Nations Cemetery in Busan commemorating the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. Sixteen additional partner nations, under the auspices of the then-new United Nations Command, also joined the United States and the ROK in the fight to preserve freedom and democracy on the Korean peninsula. Seven decades later, the U.S.-ROK alliance remains the linchpin for security, stability, and prosperity on the peninsula and in the Northeast Asia region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Chen/Released)

