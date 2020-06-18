Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOTC Instructor Portrait [Image 2 of 2]

    JOTC Instructor Portrait

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Bryant, a Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) first platoon instructor, await for an instructional block at Lightning Academy East Range Training Complex, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 18, 2020. JOTC is a 12-day course that equips Soldiers with navigational and maneuver techniques in a jungle environment while conducting waterborne and situational exercises performed platoon and squad levels. Bryant, a 2018 JOTC graduate, enjoys imparting knowledge and experiences learned to Soldiers seeking to attend and graduate. He described JOTC as an “eye opener” but realized the vital skills acquired have proved invaluable in his career and in the real world. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal)

