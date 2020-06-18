U.S Army Staff Sgt. Janneson Alejo, a jungle instructor for the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC), await for an instructional block at Lightning Academy East Range Training Complex, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 18, 2020. JOTC is a 12-day course that equips Soldiers with navigational and maneuver techniques in a jungle environment while conducting waterborne and situational exercises performed at platoon and squad levels. Alejo, a 2018 JOTC graduate, valued the experiences and skills learned as a student and now looks forward to passing his wisdom to those who seek to attend and graduate JOTC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal)



“Always keep the motivation up and survive”, said U.S Army Staff Sgt. Janneson Alejo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.25.2020 00:14 Photo ID: 6251576 VIRIN: 200618-A-ZW807-0012 Resolution: 6376x4251 Size: 13.32 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JOTC Instructor Portrait [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.