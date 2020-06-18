Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JOTC Instructor Portrait [Image 1 of 2]

    JOTC Instructor Portrait

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Staff Sgt. Janneson Alejo, a jungle instructor for the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC), await for an instructional block at Lightning Academy East Range Training Complex, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 18, 2020. JOTC is a 12-day course that equips Soldiers with navigational and maneuver techniques in a jungle environment while conducting waterborne and situational exercises performed at platoon and squad levels. Alejo, a 2018 JOTC graduate, valued the experiences and skills learned as a student and now looks forward to passing his wisdom to those who seek to attend and graduate JOTC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal)

    “Always keep the motivation up and survive”, said U.S Army Staff Sgt. Janneson Alejo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.25.2020 00:14
    Photo ID: 6251576
    VIRIN: 200618-A-ZW807-0012
    Resolution: 6376x4251
    Size: 13.32 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JOTC Instructor Portrait [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JOTC Instructor Portrait
    JOTC Instructor Portrait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    25TH INFANTRY DIVISION
    CSM
    US ARMY
    TROPIC LIGHTNING
    LIGHTNING ACADEMY
    JOTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT