    RTA Capt. Pinya Graduation

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Royal Thai Army Capt. Nawa Pinya (left), commander of the Security Forces Company, Royal Thai Armed Forces, and U.S. Army Sgt. Cobena Ruales (right), graduate the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy on June 19, 2020, Schofield Barracks East Range. JOTC is a 12-day course that equips Soldiers with navigational and maneuver techniques while inserting them into waterborne operations and situational exercises at platoon and squad levels. Pinya, motivated to attend JOTC, was excited to learn U.S. jungle operations. Fundamentals utilizing effective communication during patrols proved to be invaluable to him. Pinya will take patrolling and jungle survival techniques to teach Soldiers in his command. Next, Pinya plans to attend the U.S. Army Air Assault school at Lightning Academy. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Quote: “Never quit. Keep moving forward to complete the mission.”

