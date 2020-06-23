Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 24, 2020. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alfredo Solis)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 20:02
|Photo ID:
|6251482
|VIRIN:
|200623-M-LD703-0100
|Resolution:
|3736x2491
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mike Company Bayonet Techniques [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Alfredo Solis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT