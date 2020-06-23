Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike Company Bayonet Techniques [Image 1 of 4]

    Mike Company Bayonet Techniques

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alfredo Solis 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A recruit with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts warm ups prior to participating in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, June 24, 2020. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alfredo Solis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    VIRIN: 200623-M-LD703-0099
