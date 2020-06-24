Staff Sgt. Zachary Welsh, a crew chief with the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, takes a photo with his girlfriend at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 24, 2020, prior to deploying to the Persian Gulf region. The Airmen will spend four months flying troops and cargo across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which includes Iraq, Afghanistan and northern Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Clayton Wear)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 16:18 Photo ID: 6251232 VIRIN: 200624-Z-XJ735-0022 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 701.61 KB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Air Guardsman deploy to Persian Gulf [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.