Members of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff on board Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport, Miss., pose for a photo in front of the base’s Teen Center, June 17, 2020. The NCBC Teen Center was awarded Gold Charter status by the Keystone Club for the Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020 timeframe for their efforts in putting together teen activities related to academic success, career exploration, community service and teen outreach. From left to right, the MWR staff members instrumental in helping the Teen Center achieve Gold Charter status are: John Hartsell, Tanisha Hiler, Preston Weaver, Kasey Clayton and Jennifer Bush. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Labadens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 15:16 Photo ID: 6251071 VIRIN: 200617-N-GA223-0001 Resolution: 5649x3178 Size: 1.49 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCBC Teen Center Earns Keystone Gold Charter Status, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.