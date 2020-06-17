Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCBC Teen Center Earns Keystone Gold Charter Status

    NCBC Teen Center Earns Keystone Gold Charter Status

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Ryan Labadens 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    Members of the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) staff on board Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport, Miss., pose for a photo in front of the base’s Teen Center, June 17, 2020. The NCBC Teen Center was awarded Gold Charter status by the Keystone Club for the Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020 timeframe for their efforts in putting together teen activities related to academic success, career exploration, community service and teen outreach. From left to right, the MWR staff members instrumental in helping the Teen Center achieve Gold Charter status are: John Hartsell, Tanisha Hiler, Preston Weaver, Kasey Clayton and Jennifer Bush. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Labadens)

