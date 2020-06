Kentucky Air Guardsman deploy to Persian Gulf

Members of the 123rd Airlift Wing board a C-130 Hercules aircraft at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., June 24, 2020, prior to deploying to the Persian Gulf region. The Airmen will spend four months flying troops and cargo across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, which includes Iraq, Afghanistan and northern Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Clayton Wear)

