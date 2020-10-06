Maj. Elizabeth Davis, (right), an Army behavioral sciences officer, speaks with Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, June 10, 2020, about the status of their missions at a mobile testing site in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard has multiple teams supporting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with COVID-19 mobile testing across the state. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Officer Candidate Heidi McClintock)
This work, Nebraska Soldiers, Airmen provide COVID-19 testing Nebraska City [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Heidi McClintock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
