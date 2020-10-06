A Nebraska National Guard Airmen puts on personal protective equipment, June 10, 2020, before collecting a nasopharyngeal sample at a mobile testing site in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard has multiple teams supporting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with COVID-19 mobile testing across the state. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Officer Candidate Heidi McClintock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2020 Date Posted: 06.24.2020 13:27 Photo ID: 6250452 VIRIN: 200610-Z-BY260-036 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 2.9 MB Location: NEBRASKA CITY, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska Soldiers, Airmen provide COVID-19 testing Nebraska City [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Heidi McClintock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.