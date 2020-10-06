Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Soldiers, Airmen provide COVID-19 testing Nebraska City [Image 3 of 5]

    Nebraska Soldiers, Airmen provide COVID-19 testing Nebraska City

    NEBRASKA CITY, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heidi McClintock 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    A Nebraska National Guard Airmen puts on personal protective equipment, June 10, 2020, before collecting a nasopharyngeal sample at a mobile testing site in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The Nebraska National Guard has multiple teams supporting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with COVID-19 mobile testing across the state. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Officer Candidate Heidi McClintock)

